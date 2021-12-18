COVID-19: Only 5 New Infections Reported

Only 5 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Cambodia this morning; the tally stood at 120,410, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

These are PCR test results, one of which was imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak, it added.

At the same time, there were 11 new recoveries, but 2 new deaths (all of them have not been vaccinated); bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 116,782 and 3,003, respectively.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced the detection of another case of Omicron COVID variant on an Iranian man, 25, returning from Kenya. This is the second Omicron case in Cambodia, after the first one was found on a 23-year-old Cambodian pregnant woman travelling from Ghana.

The ministry once again called on people to stick to the health safety rules, especially the 3 Dos, 3 Don’t measure and to get vaccinated against COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press