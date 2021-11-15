COVID-19: Only 55 New Cases Detected

Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia remain low, at 55 this morning, of which 6 were imported, the Ministry of Health announced in a press release.

These are PCR test results, stressed the same source, adding that the national counts now rose to 119,536, including 19,735 imported cases.

Besides, 62 new recoveries, but 6 new deaths (4 of them have not been vaccinated) were recorded; bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 115,924 and 2,867, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press