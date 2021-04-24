COVID-19: Over 500 New Cases Reported; Tally 9,359

Cambodia reported 511 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally thus increased to 9,359.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release issued this evening, the new cases include a 41-year-old Indonesian passenger from Indonesia, a 32-year-old Cambodian passenger from South Korea, and 509 community cases connected to the Feb. 20 incident.

Among the community cases, 499 are Cambodians, 8 are Chinese, and 2 are Japanese. 318 of them were found in Phnom Penh capital, 126 in Preah Sihanouk province, 44 in Kandal province, and the rest in Kampong Cham, Kampong Chhnang, Banteay Meanchey, Kampong Thom, Svay Rieng, Takeo and Thbong Khmum provinces.

At the same time, 62 more COVID-19 patients – 58 Cambodians and 4 Chinese – have successfully recovered. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of cured cases in the Kingdom therefore stood at 3,210, with 71 fatal cases (10 new deaths).

