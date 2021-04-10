COVID-19: Prime Minister Expresses Condolences to Bereaved Families

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning extended his deepest condolences to all families whose member passed away due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a special statement to his compatriots this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said there are now 24 coronavirus-related deaths in Cambodia, after the third cluster infections known as the Feb. 20 Community Event.

The Premier also presented his sympathy to the COVID-19 patients receiving the treatment and those being quarantined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his concern that the number of new infections increases rapidly as yesterday, there were 576 new confirmed cases, and today about 483.

More than a year after the first coronavirus case was detected in late January 2020, Cambodia did well with only some 500 confirmed cases, but after the Feb. 20 Community Event, the tally increased dramatically to 4,080 today.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press