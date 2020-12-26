COVID-19: Recovered Cases Rise to 355

The total number of COVID-19 recovered cases in Cambodia stood at 355, after another patient has successfully cured, pointed out this morning the Ministry of Health in a press release.

According to the same source, the new recovered case is a 45-year-old Cambodian woman connected to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak in Cambodia). She has been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The remaining active cases thus dropped to only 8, the press release added.

Meanwhile, it continued, there is no new case of COVID-19; the tally thus remains at 363, including 242 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press