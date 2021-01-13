COVID-19: Six New Infections Reported

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia increased to 398 with six new positive cases, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the source, the new cases are all Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand. The six women aged from 18 to 36 years old live in Battambang and Prey Veng provinces. They arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 10-11, 2021. They have been admitted to Banteay Meanchey and Battambang Provincial Referral Hospitals.

The total 398 confirmed cases include 276 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 33 are Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand.

Meanwhile, zero new recovered case was recorded. The total number of cured patients thus remains at 376, of them 12 are Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand, with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press