COVID-19: Some 200 New Infections Recorded; Death Toll Remains High

Cambodia this morning registered 199 new cases of COVID-19, of which 44 were imported, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release.

They are PCR test results, underlined the same source.

The COVID-19 tally in Cambodia thus rose to 113,256, including 19,093 imported cases, the press release said.

Meanwhile, the daily death cases remain high, at 23, but 490 more patients have recovered; bringing the total death and cured cases in the Kingdom to 2,383 and 104,408, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press