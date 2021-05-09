COVID-19: Some 300 More Patients Recovered

Cambodia recorded 301 newly recovered cases of COVID-19; the total cured patients reached now 7,641, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

Meanwhile, it added, 520 new infections of COVID-19 were reported, of which five are imported and the rest are linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event. The tally thus jumped to 19,237.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic claimed six more lives; bringing the total fatalities to 120.

Cambodia detected the first coronavirus case in late January 2020. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly due to the Feb. 20, 2021 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press