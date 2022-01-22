COVID-19: Tally 121,000 with 44 New Confirmed Cases

The COVID-19 tally in Cambodia increased to 121,000 with the detection of 44 new cases.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning, the new cases are of Omicron variant, of which 15 were locally transmitted and 28 were imported.

The total Omicron cases in the Kingdom now rose to 547 (168 Omicron community infections).

At the same time, the ministry announced the recovery of 15 more patients and zero new COVID-19-related death for 17 days in a row; the total cured and death cases stood at 117,195 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press