COVID-19: Tally 95,300 with 461 New Cases

The tally of COVID-19 in Cambodia jumped to 95,300 this morning after 461 new cases were reported.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 146 of the new infections were imported, while the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Meanwhile, the ministry registered 411 recoveries, but 7 new deaths; bringing the total recovered and death cases in the Kingdom to 90,684 and 1,957, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press