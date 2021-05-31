COVID-19: Tally Crosses 30,000 Mark with Almost 700 New Cases

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia jumped to 30,094 with 690 new infections reported this morning.

A press release of the Ministry of Health shows that among of the new cases, 55 were imported and the rest were locally transmitted cases related to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

At the same time, the ministry announced the recovery of 448 more patients; the total cured cases in the Kingdom rose to 22,636, the same source continued.

Besides, it pointed out, five more coronavirus-related deaths were registered; bringing the total fatal cases to 214.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press