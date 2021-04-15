COVID-19: Tally Crosses 5,000 Mark

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 crossed the 5,000 mark this morning to 5,218 with the detection of 344 new cases, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The new confirmed cases include 4 Indonesian passengers arriving in Cambodia on April 13 from Indonesia via Singapore, 1 Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand on April 7, and 339 community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident.

The 339 locally transmitted cases – 332 Cambodians and 7 Chinese – were detected in Phnom Penh capital (243), and the provinces of Svay Rieng (71), Kandal (8), Preah Sihanouk (6), Koh Kong (5), Takeo (3), Kratie (2), and Siem Reap (1).

Meanwhile, 29 newly cured patients have been reported, of them 1 Indonesian passenger of 34 years old and 28 community cases: 24 Cambodians and 4 Chinese in the capital of Phnom Penh and the provinces of Thbong Khmum and Svay Rieng. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom now stood at 2,319 with 36 deaths.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press