COVID-19: Tally Increases to 1,872 with 55 New Cases

Cambodia’s tally of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 1,872 this morning with the detection of 55 new positive cases.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the new patients are locally transmitted cases. They include 54 Cambodians and 1 Vietnamese.

Most of them are in Phnom Penh capital while the rest in Siem Reap, Kandal, Thbong Khmum, and Preah Sihanouk provinces. The youngest one is only 9 months old while the eldest is 79 years old.

At the same time, the country registered 23 newly recovered cases from COVID-19; bringing the total cured patients to 1.056.

Aged between 19 and 53 years old, the newly recovered cases are an Indonesian passenger and 22 community cases: 14 Cambodians, 7 Chinese, and 1 Vietnamese. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press