COVID-19: Tally Increases to 516 with 32 New Infections

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia this morning reported 32 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally thus rose to 516, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this afternoon.

The new patients are in their twenties and thirties. 29 of them are Chinese, and the rest are Cambodian, Chilean and Vietnamese nationals.

Twenty-four (24) of them got infected with COVID-19 from a Chinese woman who applied for a health certificate in order to return to China.

Three other Chinese nationals and the Chilean woman were also tested positive when they asked for a health certificate.

The 516 confirmed cases include 346 Cambodians, 50 Chinese, 45 French, 18 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 4 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, 1 Swiss, and 1 Chilean.

At the same time, there is no new recovered patient; the total number of cured cases in the Kingdom thus remains at 470 with no fatal case.

This morning, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, declared the third COVID-19 community outbreak in Phnom Penh capital city, after the detection of the 32 new cases.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister called for understanding as some areas in Phnom Penh have been being blocked and the residents in those areas will be tested and placed under 14-day quarantine.

Despite the new COVID-19 community outbreak named Feb. 28 Community Event, social activities, sports activities and schools will not be banned, but health preventive measures must be tightened, underlined the Premier.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press