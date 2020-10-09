COVID-19: Tally Reaches 282 with New Positive Case

The total confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia rose to 282 after another new case was detected, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release issued this morning.

The new patient is a 29-year-old Cambodian man living in Phnom Penh. He arrived home on Oct. 7 from South Korea, pointed out the same source, adding that he has been now hospitalised at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital.

The other 127 passengers on the same flight with negative test result have been put in 14-day quarantine, it said.

The total 282 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 176 Cambodians, 42 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian.

At the same time, it continued, a recovered case of COVID-19 has been reported. The cured patient is a Cambodian woman of 33 years old arriving in Cambodia on Sept. 16 from the U.S. via China (Taiwan). She has been allowed to be discharged after tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered cases thus increased to 277 or 98.23 percent of the confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press