COVID-19: Tally Reaches 6,389 with Detection of 618 New Cases

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 increased to 6,389 this morning with the detection of 618 new community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, most of the new cases (493) were found in Phnom Penh capital, followed by Preah Sihanouk province (75), Kandal province (31), and the rest in the provinces of Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Kampong Speu, Takeo, and Kampong Cham.

The new cases include 609 Cambodians, 7 Chinese, 1 Filipino, and 1 American, pointed out the same source.

At the same time, the ministry reported the recovery of 60 patients – 1 Indonesian passenger of 33 years old, and 59 community cases, of them 51 Cambodians, 7 Chinese, and 1 Vietnamese. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered cases now stood at 2,476, with 43 fatal cases, including 4 new deaths.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press