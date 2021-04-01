COVID-19: Tally Reaches Nearly 2,500 with 37 New Cases

Cambodia’s COVID-19 tally reached 2,477 with the detection of 37 new cases, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

The source showed that the new patients are two Indonesian passengers arriving in Cambodia on Mar. 18 and 30, and the rest, including 31 Cambodians, 3 Chinese, and 1 Korean aged from 8 months to 63 years old, are linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

Phnom Penh capital has the highest number of daily cases (30), followed by Kandal province (3) and Preah Sihanouk province (2), it added.

At the same time, there are 49 newly recovered patients. They include 38 Cambodians, 10 Chinese, and 1 Malaysian aged between 1 and 72 years old in Phnom Penh and the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kandal, and Battambang. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom thus stood at 1,240, with 14 deaths recorded.

