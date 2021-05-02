COVID-19: Tally Reaches over 15,000

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia increased to 15,361 this morning, of which 14,806 are related to the Feb. 20 Community Event, after the detection of 841 new cases.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the new infections – all community cases – were found in 11 provinces and capital. 525 are in Phnom Penh capital, 153 in Banteay Meanchey province, 62 in Preah Sihanouk province, 33 in Kandal province, 21 in Kampong Cham province, and the rest in the provinces of Kampong Thom, Takeo, Thbong Khmum, Siem Reap, Kampong Speu and Prey Veng.

At the same time, 61 more patients have recovered from the COVID-19. They are all community cases in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Takeo, Prey Veng and Banteay Meanchey. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of cured cases in Cambodia now stood at 5,430, with 4 new deaths registered, while the active cases remain at 9,818.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press