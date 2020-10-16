COVID-19: Tally Remains at 283 for Five Days in a Row

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia remained at 283, as there is no new positive case for five days in a row, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

The 283 confirmed cases include 176 Cambodians, 43 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian.

At the same time, no new recovered case of COVID-19 was reported, therefore the total number of cured patients stands at 278 or 98.23 percent of the confirmed cases, the press release added.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press