COVID-19: Tally Rises to 25,205 with 560 New Infections

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health registered 560 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the tally to 25,205.

Of them, 15 are imported and the rest are community cases related to the Feb. 20 incident, the source pointed out.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 537 more patients; the total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom jumped to 17,701.

Besides, nine more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19; the total fatal cases thus increased to 176.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press