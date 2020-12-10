COVID-19: Tally Rises to 356 with Two New Cases

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia stood at 356 with the detection of two new cases, reported this morning the Ministry of Health in a press release.

According to the same source, the new cases are Cambodian men aged 29 and 37 years old. They are Ye Veasna living in Ang Snuol district, Kandal province, and Khorn Praseur living in Khan Tuol Kok, Phnom Penh.

The first one came from Japan via South Korea and arrived here on Nov. 18. He was tested positive for the deadly virus on his second test or the 13th day of his quarantine. He has been admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital.

The other one is connected to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak in Cambodia). He has gone to Zando store at Boeung Keng Kang where fiver other people also have been found positive. He has been admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The total 356 confirmed cases include 237 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish.

At the same time, no new recovered case was recorded; therefore the total number of cured patients remains at 307 or 86.24 percent, with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press