COVID-19: Tally Rises to 383 with New Confirmed Case

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia stood at 383 after the detection of another positive case, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

According to the source, the new case is a 28-year-old Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand. He arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 2. He was now admitted to Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

The 383 confirmed cases include 261 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

Of them, 362 have been so far cured successfully with no recorded fatal case, while the active cases remain at 21, among them 19 are women. They have been being hospitalised at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and the National Centre for Combating Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and Battambang and Pailin Provincial Referral Hospitals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press