COVID-19: Tally Rises to 38,427 with 468 New Cases

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia jumped to 38,427 this morning with the detection of 468 new infections.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 31 of the new cases are imported and the rest are community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident.

At the same time, 636 more patients have successfully recovered from COVID-19; the total recovered cases in Cambodia now stood at 31,858.

Besides, there were 15 new coronavirus-related deaths; the total fatal cases rose to 335.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

