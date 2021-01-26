COVID-19: Tally Rises to 460 with Two New Cases

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia increased to 460 with the detection of two new cases, reported this morning the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry’s press release, the two positive cases are a 24-year-old Indonesian man coming from Indonesia via Singapore, and a 23-year-old Cambodian female migrant worker from Thailand. They arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 12 and were tested positive for the deadly virus on their second and third test, respectively.

They have been now admitted to the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh and Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The total 460 confirmed cases include 332 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 14 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

At the same time, there are three new cured cases; two of them are a young Cambodian woman from the U.S. and an Indonesian national from Indonesia, arriving in Cambodia on Jan. 12. The other one is a young Cambodian female worker returning from Thailand. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total recovered patients in the Kingdom thus stood at 412 with zero death recorded.

Twenty-six (26) of the 48 remaining active cases have been hospitalised at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Hospital, 9 at Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital, 8 at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and the rest at Oddar Meanchey and Pailin Provincial Referral Hospitals, Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital city.

