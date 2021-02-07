COVID-19: Tally Rises to 474 with Two New Cases

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia stood at 474 after the detection of two new imported cases.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, the new patients are Cambodian women of 74 and 43 years old living in Phnom Penh. They arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 24 from the U.S. and South Korea, respectively.

They were tested positive for the deadly virus on their second test and admitted to the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control and Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh.

The other passengers on the same flights with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The total 474 confirmed cases include 342 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 16 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

At the same time, a COVID-19 patient who is a Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand has recovered; bringing the total cured cases in the Kingdom to 454, with no fatal case.

