COVID-19: Tally Stands at 363 with New Imported Case

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia rose to 363 after the detection of another new imported case, said the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the same source, the new case is a Cambodian-American woman of 55 years old. She arrived in Cambodia on Dec. 20 from the U.S. via China (Taiwan). She has been now hospitalised at the National Centre for Combating Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh.

The other 43 passengers on the same flight with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The 363 confirmed case include 242 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

Meanwhile, no new recovered case was reported; the total number of cured patients in the Kingdom thus remains at 345, while that of the active cases stands at 18.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press