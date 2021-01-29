COVID-19: Ten More Patients Recovered; Two New Cases Detected

Ten more patients of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been successfully cured; bringing the total recovered cases in Cambodia to 438, with zero fatal case.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning, eight of the newly recovered patients are Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand and the other two are a Cambodian passenger from the U.S. and an Indonesian national. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

At the same time, two new positive cases of COVID-19 – a 27-year-old Cambodian migrant worker from Thailand and a 60-year-old Cambodian passenger from South Korea – were reported; the tally thus rose to 463.

The new cases, tested positive for the deadly virus on their 2nd test, have been admitted to Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital and Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh, respectively.

The 463 confirmed cases include 335 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 14 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

Fourteen (14) of the 25 remaining active cases have been hospitalised at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital, 5 at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and the rest at Battambang, Oddar Meanchey and Pailin Provincial Referral Hospitals, Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital city.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press