COVID-19: Three Cases Recovered

AKP Phnom Penh, Three more cases have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the total cured patients in Cambodia to 466.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, the new recovered patients are two Indonesian men and a Nigerian man. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Meanwhile, zero new positive case of COVID-19 was detected; the tally thus remains at 479, of them 89 are Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand.

The 479 confirmed cases include 345 Cambodians, 45 French, 19 Chinese, 16 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian.

The remaining 13 active cases have been hospitalising at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control, Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Ang-re Health Centre in Phnom Penh, and at Pailin and Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospitals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press