COVID-19: Three More Patients Recovered; Remaining Active Cases 35

Three more patients of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been cured, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

The total recovered cases in Cambodia rose thus to 136 or 79.53 percent of the total confirmed cases of 171, it pointed out.

The three new recovered patients are Cambodian men from Saudi Arabia, said the same source, adding that they have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

According to the press release, the active cases in the Kingdom remain at 35, of them, 33 are Cambodians being hospitalised at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh, and the other two of American nationality being put in separate rooms in the U.S. Embassy.

The total 171 confirmed cases in Cambodia include 97 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 4 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press