COVID-19: Three More Patients Recovered

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning announced that three more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cured cases to 365.

According to the ministry’s press release, two of the new recovered cases are Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand and the other one is a 36-year-old Cambodian-American woman coming from the U.S. via China (Taiwan). They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

At the same time, a new case of COVID-19 was detected. He is a Cambodian migrant worker of 24 years old returning from Thailand. He lives in Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province. He arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 4 and now was admitted to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The tally thus rose to 387, including 265 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press