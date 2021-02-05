COVID-19: Three New Infections Recorded in Cambodia

Three new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Cambodia; bringing the tally to 470, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

According to the same source, the new imported cases are Indian nationals in their twenties and a 63-year-old Cambodian woman. The first two arrived in Phnom Penh on Feb. 3 from India via Singapore, while the second was tested positive for the deadly virus on her second test after her arrival on Jan. 22 from the U.S. via South Korea. They all have been admitted to the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in the capital.

The other passengers on the same flights with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The total 470 confirmed cases include 339 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 15 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

At the same time, a 57-year-old Cambodian patient of COVID-19 has recovered. She is a passenger from the U.S. who arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 10 via South Korea. She has been allowed to be discharged from Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered patients in the Kingdom now stood at 452, with no fatal case.

