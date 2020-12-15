COVID-19: Three New Positive and Three New Cured Cases Reported

Cambodia detected three new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally to 362, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the press release, two of them are imported cases. They are a 66-year-old Cambodian-American woman and a 34-year-old Japanese woman. They arrived in Cambodia on Dec. 13 from the U.S. and Japan, respectively via South Korea.

The other passengers on the two flights with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The other positive case is connected to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak of COVID-19 in Cambodia). This 41st locally transmitted case is a one-year-old Cambodian boy living in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. He was found positive on his third test and admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The 362 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 241 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

Meanwhile, three patients of the Nov. 28 Community Event have recovered. One is the director general of the General Department of Prisons at the Ministry of Interior, while the other two are a member family of his driver and an official of the ministry who came in contact with the director general.

The total number of cured patients in the country thus rose to 312 or 86.19 percent of the confirmed cases.

