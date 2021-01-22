COVID-19: Three Positive, Three Recovered Cases Reported

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning reported three new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new recovered cases.

According to the ministry’s press release, two of the new positive cases are Cambodians aged 66 and 70 years old arriving in the country on Jan. 20 from the U.S. via Singapore. They have been admitted to the National Centre for Combating Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh.

The other one is a 31-year-old Nigerian national coming from Nigeria and arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 20 via South Korea. He has been now hospitalised at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship hospital in the capital.

The other passengers on the two flights with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The total confirmed cases in the Kingdom therefore rose to 456, including 329 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 13 Indonesians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

On the other hand, the three new cured patients are all Cambodian female migrant workers returning from Thailand; bringing the total number of recovered cases to 399. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

