COVID-19: Three Recovered; Three Infected

Three more patients of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered; bringing the total cured cases in Cambodia to 385.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, the new recovered cases are Cambodian female migrant workers coming back from Thailand on Jan. 5. They live in Battambang and Banteay Meanchey provinces. They have been allowed to be discharged from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital after being tested negative twice consecutively.

At the same time, three new positive cases have been detected. They are also migrant workers returning from Thailand. Two of them have been found positive on their second test. They have been admitted to Banteay Meanchey and Oddar Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospitals.

The total confirmed cases in the Kingdom thus increased to 439, including 314 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 12 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian. Of them, 69 are Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press