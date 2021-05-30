COVID-19: Total Cases Jump to Nearly 30,000 with 579 New Infections

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 reached 29,404 with the detection of 579 new cases this morning, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release.

Of the new infections, it pointed out, 21 were imported and the rest were locally transmitted cases related to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

At the same time, the ministry recorded the recovery of 873 more patients; bringing the total recovered cases in Cambodia to 22,188, the same source continued.

Besides, the total fatal cases due to COVID-19 rose to 209 with three new deaths registered, it added.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press