COVID-19: Total Recovered Cases Reach 97 Percent

Another patient of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been recovered, bringing the total number of cured cases in Cambodia to 265, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

The figure represent 97.07 percent of the total confirmed cases, it pointed out.

The new recovered patient is a 20-year-old Chinese men arriving in Cambodia on Aug. 9 from the Philippines, said the same source, adding that he has been allowed to be discharged from Chak Angre Health Centre, Phnom Penh after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Cambodia reported no new confirmed case of COVID-19 for 12th day in a row, the tally thus remains at 273, including 174 Cambodians, 40 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press