COVID-19: Two More Cases Recorded; Tally 478

Cambodia this morning announced the detection of two more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the tally to 478.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, one of the new cases is a 40-year-old Cambodian female migrant worker returning from Thailand on Jan. 27. She was tested positive for the deadly virus on her second test and was now admitted to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The other case is a 26-year-old Nigerian man who arrived in Cambodia on Feb. 8 from Nigeria via South Korea. He was admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The other 40 passengers on the same flight with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The 478 confirmed cases include 344 Cambodians, 45 French, 19 Chinese, 16 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian.

Meanwhile, there is no new recovered case. The total cured patients in the Kingdom thus remains at 457 with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press