COVID-19: Two More Cases Recovered with Zero New Infection

Two Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

They are both women in their thirties living in Kamrieng district of Battambang province and Sala Krao district of Pailin province. They arrived in Cambodia on Dec. 28-29, 2020. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom therefore stood at 376, of which 12 are Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand, with no fatal case.

At the same time, no new case of COVID-19 was reported, the tally thus remains at 392, including 270 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 27 are Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand.

