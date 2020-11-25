COVID-19: Two More Cases Recovered

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered, announced the Cambodian Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the same source, the new cured cases are a 34-year-old Cambodian man who returned home on Oct. 26 from Japan via South Korea, and a 69-year-old American man who arrived in Cambodia on Nov. 13 from the U.S. via China (Taiwan). They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered patients thus rose to 298 or 97.07 percent of the total confirmed cases, it added.

Meanwhile, a new imported case of COVID-19 was recorded; the tally rose to 307, the press release pointed out.

The 307th case is a Pakistani national of 37 years old. He travelled from Nepal to Doha, Qatar and arrived in Cambodia on Nov. 11 via South Korea. He was tested positive on the 13th day of his quarantine. He has been admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The 307 confirmed cases include 191 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish.

Since the first case reported in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press