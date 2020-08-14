COVID-19: Two More Cured Patients; One New Case Reported

Two new recovered cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded while another new positive case has been detected, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the same source, the two cured patients are Cambodian men of 22 and 26 years old returning home from Saudi Arabia via Malaysia. They have been allowed to be discharged from Chak Angre Health Centre, Phnom Penh after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The number of recovered cases thus rose to 225 or 82.42 percent of the total cases, it added.

The new confirmed patient is a 51-year-old Cambodian woman coming from the U.S. via South Korea. She arrived in Cambodia on July 31 and was tested positive for the virus on her second test. She is now hospitalised at Chak Angre Health Centre.

With the new case, the tally increased to to 273, including 174 Cambodians, 40 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

