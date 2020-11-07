COVID-19: Two More Patients Recovered; Two New Positive Cases Detected

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning announced that two more patients of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered; bringing the total number of cured cases to 288.

The two new recovered patients are a 32-year-old Cambodian woman who returned home from Iraq via Doha and South Korea, and a 23-year-old Cambodian man who came from Japan via South Korea, said the ministry, adding that they have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Besides, it continued, two new positive cases were detected on an Indian man of 33 years old and a Pakistani man of 35 years old. They both arrived in Cambodia on Nov. 5 from India via Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

The other 105 passengers on the same flight with negative test result have been put in 14-day quarantine, the ministry pointed out.

The total confirmed cases in Cambodia now stands at 294, including 182 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Hungarian, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has continued to track down and test those who had had direct or indirect contact with the infected Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade who visited Cambodia on Nov. 3.

Up to now, a total of tested 889 people have negative COVID-19 results, said the ministry, recommending them to continue their quarantine at their respective homes and to conduct three more tests – on Nov. 9, 14, and 18.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

