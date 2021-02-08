COVID-19: Two More Patients Recovered

Cambodia reported two new cured cases from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the total recovered patients to 456, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

According to the same source, the new cured patients are Cambodian female migrant workers returning from Thailand. They have been allowed to be discharged from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Meanwhile, no new positive case of COVID-19 was detected; the tally thus remains at 474. They include 342 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 16 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press