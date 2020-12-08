COVID-19: Two More Positive, a Recovered Cases Reported

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Cambodia, bringing the tally to 350, pointed out the Ministry of Health in a press release this morning.

The two new cases are both connected to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak of COVID-19), it said, adding that they are Srean Kimsrun, 22 and Eam Thida, 35. They live in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Khan Daun Penh and Sangkat Boeung Tompun, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh respectively. They both went to Pedro Store at Boeung Keng Kang on Nov. 27. They have been now admitted to Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital.

The total 350 confirmed cases include 231 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish.

Meanwhile, continued the same source, a patient has been recovered. She is a 45-year-old Cambodian American living in Pailin province. She arrived in Cambodia on Nov. 27 from the U.S. via South Korea. She was allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of cured cases thus rose to 307 or 87.71 percent of the confirmed cases, with no fatal case.

