COVID-19: Two New Imported Cases; Tally 268

Cambodia reported two new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the tally thus rose to 268, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release made public this morning.

One of the new patients is a 22-year-old Chinese man arriving in Cambodia on Aug. 9 from the Philippines. He was tested positive on his second test. He was admitted to Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh.

The other one is an American woman of 25 years old. She arrived here on Aug. 10 from the U.S. via South Korea. She is now hospitalised at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital. The other passengers on the same flight with her tested negative have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The 268 confirmed cases in Cambodia include 169 Cambodians, 40 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani. Of them, 220 or 82.09 percent have been recovered successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press