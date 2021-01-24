COVID-19: Two Positive, Two Recovered Cases Reported

Cambodia this morning recorded two new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally thus increased to 458.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release made public this morning, the new cases are a 57-year-old Cambodian passenger from the U.S. and a 26-year-old Cambodian migrant worker coming back from Thailand. The first one arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 10 via South Korea and was tested positive for the deadly virus on her second test, while the second returned to the country on Jan. 15.

They have been admitted to Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh and Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital, respectively.

The total 458 confirmed cases include 331 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 13 Indonesians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

At the same time, two COVID-19 patients have recovered. They are an Indonesian man of 43 years old and a Cambodian migrant worker of 34 years old from Thailand. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total cured cases in the Kingdom now stood at 405 with zero death recorded.

Thirty (30) of the 53 remaining active cases have been hospitalised at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Hospital, 9 each at Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital and the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and the rest at Oddar Meanchey and Pailin Provincial Referral Hospitals, Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital city.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press