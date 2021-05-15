COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage in Cambodia Reaches over 20%

Up to May 14, 2021, a total of 2,040,255 people across Cambodia have already been inoculated against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination.

The figure represents 20.40 percent of the planned 10 million people to be vaccinated, the same source pointed out.

Of them, it added, 1,140,660 have been fully vaccinated or already got their second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Members of the diplomatic corps, staff of UN agencies and international organisations and their family members were among the over 2 million vaccinated people.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has planned to spend more than KHR 83,625 million, equivalent to about US$20.59 million for the vaccination programme in nine months, from April to December 2021.

During the nine-month period, at least 1 million doses of vaccines are expected to be administered to people per month by a total of 200-250 medical teams or 2,000 to 2,500 medical staff across the nation, it underlined.

Cambodia has set to vaccinate some 10 million people or 62 percent of the total population against COVID-19 and up to the half of 2022, more than 95 percent are expected to be inoculated.

The Kingdom has so far received over 4.5 million doses of vaccines: 1.7 million doses of China-donated Sinopharm, 2.5 million doses of Sinovac bought from China, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD) via COVAX Facility. Moreover, 500,000 more doses of Sinovac vaccine will arrive in Cambodia tomorrow morning.

