COVID-19 Vaccination with China’s Sinovac Vaccine Begins

The vaccination against COVID-19 with China’s Sinovac vaccine started this morning at different ministries and institutions, both at national and sub-national level.

Some 745,000 people – frontline medical staff, officials of National Assembly and Senate and their families members, local officers, civil servants, teachers, journalists, factory workers, and so on – are among the priority groups for Sinovac vaccines, said a press release of the Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination.

As scheduled, the COVID-19 vaccination with Sinovac will run until April 15 for the first doses, it pointed out.

The Royal Government of Cambodia through the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in collaboration with Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have been seeking to purchase more vaccines for about 10 million people as planned, it underlined.

Cambodia has so far received more than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – 1.5 million doses of Sinovac bought from China, 1.3 million doses of China-donated Sinopharm, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD), donated by WHO via COVAX Facility.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press