COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase: Do Not Underestimate Cambodian People’s Generosity

“Do not underestimate the generosity of Cambodian people regarding the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. Their contributions are purely voluntary,” said Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in response to some comments critising him of raising money to buy the vaccines.

“Insulting Hun Sen for raising money to buy vaccines is an insult to Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother and all Cambodians,” he underlined in his message to his compatriots being broadcast live from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said in the spirit of solidarity and culture of sharing, 38,411 charitable people have so far contributed in total more than US$48 million for the vaccine purchase.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Samdech Techo Prime Minister announced the plan to buy vaccines to provide for the citizens free of charge. Since then, foreign investors, local tycoons, senior officials, civil servants and the general public have donated their funds to the Premier’s plan.

Cambodia has so far recorded 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no fatalities and no lockdown of the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press