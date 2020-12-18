COVID-19 Vaccine Strategic Procurement Plan Discussed

The Royal Government of Cambodia has convened an urgent discussion meeting with relevant partners on the efficient procurement of quality and safe COVID-19 vaccine for Cambodians.

H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, Delegate Minister Attached to Prime Minister and Permanent Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy and Finance chaired the virtual meeting along with the Minister of Health, and representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Participating multilateral and bilateral development partners include the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank, European Union, Global Fund, GAVI Alliance, COVAX Facility, and Embassies of Australia, China, Japan, Russia, United States of America, United Kingdom, South Korea and France.

Focusing on a strategic procurement plan and actions for COVID-19 vaccine, the meeting will contribute to greasing the soonest possible purchase and proper control of the vaccine with quality and effectiveness for Cambodians.

The work, according to H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, will need thorough evaluation and the support of all development stakeholders is indispensable.

The Royal Government will purchase only the vaccine certified by the World Health Organisation, either through COVAX Facility, direct purchase from the manufacturer or other approach – underlined the permanent secretary of state.

He continued that the government has initially targeted to vaccinate about 10 millions of Cambodian, especially the front-liners and the vulnerable groups, and the vaccination of the rest of the Cambodia’s population will be coordinated with development partners.

Cambodia’s access to the vaccine will not only prevent Cambodians from the deadly disease, but also open the opportunity for Cambodia to rebound its growth and enjoy further development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press