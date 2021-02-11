COVID-19: Zero New Case, But Two More Recovered Patients

There is no new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) detected in Cambodia; the tally thus remains at 478, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

The 478 confirmed cases include 344 Cambodians, 45 French, 19 Chinese, 16 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients have recovered. They are migrant workers in their twenties. They returned to Cambodia from Thailand on Jan. 12 and 14. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total cured patients in the Kingdom now stood at 459 with no fatal case.

Eleven (11) of the 19 remaining active cases have been hospitalising at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and the rest at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Ang-re Health Centre in the capital, and at Pailin and Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospitals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press